Boost for Ghana as midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp recovers from injury

Sports News of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana have received a major boost as midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp has been declared fit few weeks to the Black Stars next match in the World Cup qualifiers.



Schlupp has regained fitness and is expected to be included in Ghana’s squad for the crucial doubleheader against Zimbabwe.



The versatile midfielder suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Ghana earlier this month but has recovered from the problem and is back in training.



Palace have declared him available for their home Premier League meeting against Brighton on Monday.



Schlupp sustained the injury in Ghana’s slender 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Cape Coast.



It is the only win the Black Stars have secured thus far in their qualifying campaign.



They were beaten 1-0 by South Africa and need to bounce back by beating Zimbabwe home and away in October.



New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac will announce his squad next week and a fit Schlupp will likely to part.



Ghana will host Zimbabwe on October 9 and four days later the two teams will face off in Harare.