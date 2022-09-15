Boost for Ghana as England leaves out Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah from latest squad

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s aim of getting Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah to play for the Black Stars has received further boost as the two players were left out of England’s latest squad announced on September 15, 2022.



England coach, Gareth Southgate named 28 players for their upcoming games against Italy and Germany.



The list did not include Odoi and Nketiah who the Ghana Football Association are pushing to get them switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars.



Both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah are open to play for Ghana despite playing for England in the past.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has made three appearances for the Three Lions in the past but is still eligible to play for the Black Stars if he does not honour any Three Lions call-up by November 2022.



Despite making an appearance for England’s youth team, Eddie Nketiah has never earned a call-up to the Three Lions. The Arsenal player holds the national record of 14 goals for England’s u-21 team.



Tariq Lamptey who also played for England in the past recently announced his nationality switch to Ghana and has been named in the Black Stars squad for games against Brazil and Nicaragua.





Gareth Southgate has named a 28-man squad for our #ThreeLions' upcoming games against Italy and Germany: — England (@England) September 15, 2022

JNA/KPE