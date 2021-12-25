Boost for Celta Vigo as Joseph Aidoo miss out Ghana’s AFCON 2021 squad

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo were handed a massive boost with the omission of in-form Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo from the Black Stars 2021 Africa Cup of Nations squad.



Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac on Tuesday named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming tournament slated for January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.



Aidoo, who has been instrumental for Celta Vigo this season was surprisingly excluded from the squad.



But this comes as a boost for his outfit since they will need the services of the budding defender who has been in top form in recent weeks.



His presence in the team will be a huge boost to the Sky Blues who are hoping to stay away from the relegation zone.



His swashbuckling performances has seen the club go on a run of nine games without defeat.



Aidoo has featured in nine of the club's last ten games, making him an integral member of Edouard Coudet's team.



Celta Vigo currently sit 13th on the La Liga table and just five points adrift of Deportivo Alaves, who are in the relegation zone.