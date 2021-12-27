Boost for Arsenal as CAF agree to extend Thomas Partey’s stay ahead of 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Premier League side Arsenal have been handed a massive boost following the Confederation of African Football decision to extend Thomas Partey’s stay ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been ordered by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to extend the arrival time of the England-based players with Partey no exception.



The deputy captain of the Black Stars made Milovan Rajevac’s provisional 30-man squad released last week.



The Serbian trainer is expected to prune the squad to 28 before the commencement of the continental showpiece which kick-start January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.



Due to matches to be played during the festive season, clubs in the English leagues that will be losing players have been engaging CAF to try and have the reporting time of the players in question pushed forward.



CAF has directed the GFA to allow all six-England-based players of the Black Stars to report later than scheduled.



Black Stars have already started camping for the 2021 AFCON in Doha, Qatar.



They will play two games to give coach Rajevac the opportunity to assess his squad.



Ghana have been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the 33rd AFCON tournament.



Black Stars playing their first match on January 10 against Morocco.