Bonsu appointed as President of Ghana universities sports students ahead of 2022 Gusa games

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: Ermines Onyema

Daniel Bonsu, Sports and Games Secretary for the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has been appointed as the President of Ghana Universities Sports Student Leadership ahead of 2022 GUSA Games to be staged in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi later this year.



The ‘Sports Messiah’ better known as ‘Boss Afrika’ assumed the said role as the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) held its General Assembly (GA) on Saturday, February 26 at Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra.



The GUSA games and Cross Country are scheduled to take place this year after two years of absence thanks to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The GUSA 2022 Cross country is expected to take place in the University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS) in Ho.



The meeting was attended by the Registrar of University of Professional Studies, Dr. Koryoe Anim-Wright, Registrar of GIJ, Dr. Sika Akoto, the Vice-Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS, Prof. Emmanuel Kancheba Derbile, GUSA President, Tanko Shaibu Ibrahim, Executive Council Members, Directors and six members each from the 14 universities in Ghana as well as student leaders.



Meanwhile, Daniel Bonsu is upbeat and has confidently assured the university sports fraternity the best in the coming months. He was joined by other traveling parties from the University of Education, Winneba. Among such personalities include, Ellady Indifreke Attipoe, UEW’s Sports and Games Treasurer including two head coaches, Registrar’s and VC’s Representative, Prof. Yirenkyi, all from the University of Education, Winneba.