Bolt launches Web App to make ride-hailing services more accessible

Nonso Onwuzulike, Country Manager, Bolt Ghana

Bolt, a leading ride-hailing platform in Ghana, has launched the Bolt Web App, a cost-effective alternative for riders to request a trip on a web browser.



The Bolt Web App is a great option for riders using mobile phones with limited capabilities in terms of high-performance user experience, internal phone storage or even those who would want to order a ride using their computer.



It also provides respite for Bolt users and prospective customers with weaker internet connectivity in their area as well as those who shy away from ordering their favorite Bolt rides as a result of concerns about high internet charges when using the Bolt mobile app.



Nonso Onwuzulike, Bolt’s Country Manager for Ghana, commenting on the launch of the Bolt Web App said “At Bolt, we are responsive to the needs of our customers and are always working on making urban transportation more accessible and convenient for them.



Bolt Web App provides access to affordable, reliable transportation and a convenient alternative way to hail a ride for our customers with limited internet connectivity or for those concerned about data costs.”



According to Nonso, the unveiling of Bolt Web App is also an innovative way to bring Bolt’s services closer to its customers. “Bolt strives to assure customers there is a Bolt ride available around the corner for everyone irrespective of their means of mobile model or internet connectivity. This way, our users have another possibility to order affordable and reliable rides.”



“With this launch, Bolt is now the only transportation platform in Ghana to provide a web browser alternative for ride hailers to request or order a ride for their commutes” Nonso adds.



Bolt Web App functionality is accessed by inputting a cell phone number and submitting the OTP number sent to the cellphone number provided by the rider. Once authentication is complete, the rider can select the destination of their choice. The rides ordered in Bolt Web App can be paid for in cash.



Riders can still rate their trip and driver for their completed ride. Bolt Web App has a variety of categories available including Bolt and Bolt Lite in which riders can select according to their trip requirements.



With the ride-hailing Web App set in motion, Bolt Web App is at the fingertips of riders in Ghana and other African countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

