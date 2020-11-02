Press Releases of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Bolt

Bolt launches Mega Bonus Challenge for spectacular drivers to win 1 of 3 cars

Drivers stand a chance to win one of three brand new cars

Bolt, the fastest growing ride hailing platform in Africa, introduced Bolt Mega Challenge to encourage drivers to provide exceptional service and subsequently stand a chance to win one of three brand new cars to continue earning more and living their desired life.



Nonso Onwuzulike, Country Manager for Ghana, said “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and drivers are always our highest priority. The Bolt Mega Bonus competition setup helps encourage drivers to continue providing great service and trips for riders.



Rewarding drivers goes a long way to enhancing Bolt’s offering and build a community of drivers who take pride in their service and their cordial mannerisms toward customers.”



Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge is an opportunity for both prospective and existing drivers who are boosted with 50 points each to kick start their way to the top to win a car.



In addition to the 50 points, Bolt will be rewarded 5 points every time they complete a ride, 5 points for every hour that they stay online and 10 points for being rated 4,7 and above on a trip.



Bolt will regularly update the drivers on their driver app. For more information drivers can check out the Bolt Mega Bonus Challenge page.





