Boko Haram don take ova my state, Abuja sef no safe - Nigerian Govnor

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Govnor of Niger State, Sani Bello don tok say Boko Haram don claim Kawure for Niger State.



Oga Bello tok say "I hear say dem [Boko Haram] don already place dia flag for Kawure".



Dis dey come afta targeted attacks for di state wey render ova three thousand residents of Muya and Shiroro local goments homeless.



Most of di residents don dey live for inside on make shift Internally displaced camp, wey state goment bin arrange.



However, di Govnor Bello don dey fear say, Boko Haram fit find way enta Abuja on top say di community wey dem carry dia flag hang dey vey close to Abuja.



"Boko Haram dey try to make dis areas dia home like dem do Sambisa. But Sambisa dey hundreds of kilometres away from Abuja and Kawure dey two hours drive away from Abuja, wey mean say no bodi dey safe not even Abuja dey safe", according to Gov. Bello.



