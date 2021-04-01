Body Cam: Who go wear di Lagos State security body camera and wetin be di benefit?

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Lagos state goment approve di use of body camera for officers of state owned law enforcement agencies as part of effort to make di state safer and to increase investor confidence.



Di four state security agencies wey go use di body camera for dia work na; Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Lagos State Neigbourhood Safety Corp (LSNSC) and di Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corp.



Di Nigeria Police plus all di oda federal goment security agencies no dey among di agencies wey go use body cameras.



According to di Chief Press secretary to di Lagos state govnor, Gboyega Akosile, dis na becos dis agencies no dey under di control of di state.



When di security pipo go begin use body cam?



Oga Akosile say e no go take long before dis agencies begin wear di cameras for road but before den, dem go first go for training.





To enhance public safety and increase investors confidence, I approved the use of body cameras and mass training of its use for law enforcement personnel in Lagos.



This move will increase the transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies pic.twitter.com/FEhj3ANdpb



— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 31, 2021

Di goment go begin batch by batch and di first batch go begin wit di training of 7,000 officers, but all of dem no go come from di same agency, im tok.During di announcement, di state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu say di security challenges for different parts of di kontri dey worry but "wit proactive action" and "use of modern technology tools and well trained and intelligent personnel" dem go fit successfully fight many of di challenges.According to one Cambridge University study for 2016, police body cameras fit to dramatically reduce di number of complains wey pipo get against officers.Security sabi pesin Benjamin Read say, wen pesin sabi say security agent dey record wetin dey happun between dem, "e dey get beta impact on di pesin."Dis recordings dey always dey available to pipo in authority and e go always dey available if case come up dem go fit share am to di pipo wey need to see am, na so Oga read tok.Dem also tok say di body cam dey encourage transparency and accountability.