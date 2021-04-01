Body Cam: Who go wear di Lagos State security body camera and wetin be di benefit?

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 1 April 2021
Source: bbc.com
Lagos state goment approve di use of body camera for officers of state owned law enforcement agencies as part of effort to make di state safer and to increase investor confidence.
Di four state security agencies wey go use di body camera for dia work na; Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Lagos State Neigbourhood Safety Corp (LSNSC) and di Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corp.
Di Nigeria Police plus all di oda federal goment security agencies no dey among di agencies wey go use body cameras.
According to di Chief Press secretary to di Lagos state govnor, Gboyega Akosile, dis na becos dis agencies no dey under di control of di state.
When di security pipo go begin use body cam?
Oga Akosile say e no go take long before dis agencies begin wear di cameras for road but before den, dem go first go for training.
To enhance public safety and increase investors confidence, I approved the use of body cameras and mass training of its use for law enforcement personnel in Lagos.
This move will increase the transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies pic.twitter.com/FEhj3ANdpb
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) March 31, 2021