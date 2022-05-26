Bochum winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei handed Ghana call up for Kirin Cup in Japan

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

VfL Bochum winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei has been handed call up ahead of Ghana’s upcoming games.



The 28-year-old who had a descent season with the Bundesliga side will join the Black Stars for the Kirin Cup tournament in Japan next month.



Antwi Adjei despite getting a call up will not participate in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers



The Black Stars will face Madagascar and Central African Republic in the qualifiers in the first week of June before travelling to Japan for the World Cup preparatory competition.



However, Ghana coach Otto Addo is set to name a 40 man squad for a busy June for the national team.



Antwi-Adjei was part of the Black Stars team that edged Nigeria to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.