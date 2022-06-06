Bobby Zamora tells Hudson-Odoi, Nketiah, Lamptey not to play for Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former England international Bobby Zamora has advised Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi, Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah not to switch nationality and play for Ghana.



The 41-year-old was speaking on the back of recent news on some Ghanaian players of foreign descent being chased by the Ghana FA to switch nationality ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



Reports suggest the trio are set to switch nationality to play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



But Bobby Zamora has called on the players not to play for the Black Stars.



"My dad is from Trinidad and Tobago, and they actually came calling when I was at Brighton. I considered, but Peter Taylor had just come in, who had connections with England, and he said ‘listen, don’t jump just yet, you’ve got the ability and you can do this’. He told Express Sport.



"So, I actually waited and got into the Under-21s, and I felt that I was good enough to play for the national team. So I bided my time to see if I could get in that England squad, and I finally did, and it was probably one of the best moments of my life.



"For the guys mentioned, they’re so close and so young. I think it’s probably a bit too early for them to jump ship. All of those guys have got the ability to make a real difference and make a big impact for England."



Callum Hudson-Odoi has capped three time for the Three Lions of England but has been overlooked for almost two-years despite playing actively.



Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey have also capped for the England U-21 team.



The Arsenal forward is the all-time top scorer for the U-21 team with 16 goals.



