Bob Bradley praises Ghanaian youngster Richie Laryea's mentality after returning to Toronto FC

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Toronto FC head coach, Bob Bradley has lauded the mentality of Ghanaian youngster, Richie Laryea after returning to the club.



The 19-year-old who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest last season has returned to the club.



The Canada international played 64 minutes on his return to the Reds, providing the assist for Jonathan Osorio's goal to put TFC 2-1 up in an eventual 4-3 victory away at Nashville SC while making five recoveries and winning six of his nine ground duels.



“Richie brings different qualities on the right side,” he said. “His ability to get forward; he’s a good dribbler and the fact that he's played with these guys – the things we've tried to work on this year, it all makes sense for him. It's not difficult for him to come right in and show that he's got qualities that make a difference and help us.



“His mentality to get here quickly and get on the field was important. You could just tell how excited he was. Travel, a little bit of training, and ready to go.”



The process of getting Layrea straight into the line-up was anything but simple. The 27-year-old sat through a seven-hour flight last Thursday before going straight into training the following day, then undertaking another flight to Nashville for Saturday's match.



That's an exhausting regime, but Laryea has no complaints, just happy to be wearing the red of Toronto once again.



“I got on a seven-hour flight back to Toronto, landed late, went to train the next day, flew here, and then played. It's been nonstop, but it's good,” said Laryea. “I got to play a game today, got some minutes under my belt. Yeah, a little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything.”



Saturday's win leaves Toronto 13th in the Eastern Conference but just four points adrift of the MLS Cup Playoffs spots with 10 regular-season matches still to play. Up next for the Reds is a home tie against the Portland Timbers on Saturday.