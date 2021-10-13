Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko resigns

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyie has reportedly sent in his resignation letter to the owner of the club, Otumfou Osei Tutu II.



Dr. Kwame Kyie’s resignation comes a day after the Board Members of Asante Kotoko met the owner and life patron of the club, Otumfou Osei Tutu II at the Menhyia Palace.



The Board Chairman has recently been accused of sabotaging the works of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah by some section of Asante Kotoko fans in the last couple of weeks.



According to a Happy FM report monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Kyie’s resignation is yet to be approved by the owner of Asante Kotoko.



The report said, he announced his decision to resign during the meeting with the club owner together with all the Board Members at the Menhyia Palace.



However, the decision of the Board Chairman to resign was not accepted by Otumfuo as he asked the Board members to deliberate on the matter and give a response.



Dr Kwame Kyei is reported to have told Otumfuo that he had invested heavily in the club with no returns and does not have the support of the other Board members in the team.