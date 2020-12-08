Press Releases of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: Blue Band

Blue Band kicks off the GH¢100,000.00 ‘Spreading Smiles’ initiative

An awardee receiving the cash prize

Leading consumer brand, Blue Band, has announced an additional response to the economic disruption posed by COVID-19 within families in Ghana through its ‘Spreading Smiles’ Twin Tub Pack Campaign with over GH¢100,000 cash rewards up for grabs.



With experts still assessing the impact of the pandemic, the trail of job losses, salary cuts and reduced purchasing power are some of the unfortunate outcomes being recorded in the country especially within minimum wage earners. This has adversely affected access to food and other basic needs for these affected families including children within these households.



New owners of Blue Band, Upfield Foods, had previously donated over 13,000 units of nutritious Blue Band products to support the Government of Ghana’s initiative to provide food for vulnerable low-income communities during the lockdown period of the pandemic. The donation was in line with Upfield’s purpose to make people healthier and happier with great tasting, nutritious foods that are good for you and for the planet.



This new initiative, Spreading Smiles, will involve the participation of Blue Band consumers, offering them an opportunity to nominate a family of choice that will receive financial rewards up to GHC 1,000 every week. For every Twin Tub Pack of 250g, 450g or 900g purchased, consumers win instant gifts and also get the chance to nominate a disadvantaged family that they believe will greatly benefit from financial assistance using a code provided on the Twin Tub Pack.



At the end of the promo period, 100 disadvantaged families across Ghana would have benefited from the cash relief which will go a long way in aiding the nourishment and wellbeing of their children and families.



Speaking about the campaign, Upfield Head of Marketing West Africa, Francis Afoani said, “We are deeply concerned about families and children who are vulnerable to the economic and health impact brought on by COVID-19.



As a food company, we recognize our heightened responsibility during this pandemic to provide solutions that support disadvantaged families while ensuring our nutritious, quality foods are consistently available to our consumers. We are positive that this initiative will further demonstrate our commitment to help parents grow healthy and happy kids.”



The Blue Band Twin Tub Pack can be purchased at neighbourhood supermarkets across Ghana. The Pack will be easily identifiable by consumers in the spreads section of the stores by the iconic bright yellow, blue and red colours of the Blue Band brand.



According to the Marketing Manager of Upfield Ghana, Mawusi Mawuenyefia, “We thought it was important to involve our consumers in this important impact initiative as we know they are also concerned about families, friends and loved ones who have been impacted by the pandemic. We are therefore challenging our consumers and presenting them with an opportunity to make a difference and ultimately be part of promoting the ‘Spreading Smiles’ campaign.”



This campaign stays true to the Blue Band objective of helping parents grow healthy and happy kids, a promise it has kept for over 50 years in Ghana with its specially formulated, great-tasting, nutritious products.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.