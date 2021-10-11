Blow for Zimbabwe as defender Tendayi Darikwa withdraws from squad for Ghana clash

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

The Warriors of Zimbabwe have been dealt with a massive blow as defender Tendayi Darikwa has withdrawn from their squad for the return fixture against Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Zimbabwe will play host to the Black Stars on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the Cape Coast stadium last Saturday.



Ahead of the second leg in Harare, right-back Tendayi Darikwa has withdrawn from the squad due to emergency family issues that needs to be attended to in the United Kingdom.



His absence will be a blow for the Warriors who are keen to turn things around in the return leg at their own backyard.



Darikwa, who is the captain of English side Wigan Athletic featured as the side lost to the Black Stars but will not be available on Tuesday.



“He will not travel to Harare for Tuesday’s return match at the National Sports Stadium and has been replaced by Zambia-based Nkana FC star Takudzwa Chimwemwe”. Zimbabwe Team Manager Wellington Mpadare has confirmed.



“The other UK-based players, Marvellous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, and Brendan Galloway have been cleared to travel to Harare, as the British government removed Zimbabwe from the Covid-19 ‘Red List”. He added.



Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe national team are expected to arrive in their country later today with Ethiopian airline.



Below are the Warriors 24-man squad available:



Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)



Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Pymouth Aygle ) Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman



Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) ,Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana FC)



Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin



Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport),Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Never Tigere (Azam) Marvellous Nakamba, (Aston Villa), Perfect Chikwende (Simba FC) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco).







Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).