Blow for Ghana as winger Samuel Owusu picks injury ahead of AFCON qualifiers in May

Ghana has been dealt a big blow ahead of the start of the qualifying matches for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month following the injury to star winger Samuel Owusu.



The Saudi Arabia-based winger recently picked up an injury in training and had to be examined by the medical officers at his club, Al-Fayha.



Unfortunately, their result of the examination is not good news. It has been confirmed that Samuel Owusu’s injury will leave him on the sidelines for up to eight weeks.



In that period, he will miss his team’s final match against Al-Hilal in the King's Cup. In addition, Samuel Owusu will also not be available for selection in May when Ghana gears up to begin the matches in the group phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.



It is understood that the wing wizard will not feature in the remaining matches of Al-Fayha this season.



