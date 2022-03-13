Blow for Ghana as Richard Attah suffers injury ahead of Nigeria game

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana have been dealt a blow ahead of the clash against Nigeria later this month following an injury to goalkeeper Richard Attah.



Although the Hearts of Oak goalie was only the fourth choice for the Black Stars at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he has been backed in recent weeks to be made the number one.



Today, he was in post for Hearts of Oak when the team played as a guest to Aduana Stars in a matchday 20 encounter of the Ghana Premier League.



Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, he could not even last the first 45 minutes. Due to an injury, he had to be stretched off after just 32 minutes.



The injury is a blow to Ghana with sources reporting that Richard Attah had already been given a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming games against the Super Eagles.



