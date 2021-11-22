Blow for Ghana as Mohammed Kudus is set to miss AFCON 2022

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Kudus Mohammed got injured during the World Cup Qualifiers



Ajax Coach has confirmed that the player won’t be in action for a while



Kudus might miss his first AFCON which is set for January 9, 2022



Ghana’s Black Stars hopes of winning the next edition of the African Cup of Nations has been hit with a big blow as Mohammed Kudus is set to miss the AFCON due to injury.



The 21-year-old got injured during the international break when the Black Stars took on South Africa in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



Kudus Mohammed who has been tipped to play an instrumental role for the Black Stars in their quest to win the AFCON has been sidelined for the rest of the year.



Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that the club does not expect the player to be in action soon after picking up a rib injury.



“It is a serious injury that will take a while,” Erik Ten Hag said.



He added, “I don’t know if he will be able to get into action this calendar year.”



Erik Ten Hag stated that “It is very annoying that he was injured again.”



A series of scans showed that the rib injury appears worse than expected and would take time to heal.



As the African Cup of Nations is set to kick off on January 9, 2022, Kudus would have to speed up his recovery to earn a call up to his first AFCON tournament.



