Blow Lounge Bar and Food Court opens

Blow Lounge Bar and Food Court opens on Friday 13th of November 2020

An ultra-modern destination for premium revellers in Accra is days away from opening to the delight of prospective patrons.



Blow Lounge Bar and Food Court which is located on the La Bawaleshie road in East Legon is about to change the entertainment landscape of Ghana for good. The set-up, which is a bar and grill will boast of the widest array of drinks and eatery to the marvel of all.



Blow Lounge has come at the right time when nightlife in the capital is gradually getting back to its boisterous self. The management of the lounge spared no expense in making sure every visit to the place will be a life-altering experience.



The ambience is poised to relax and entertain at the same time. Good food, drinks and music will also be a constant fixture in its running.



There is a VIP section named the BC blow Shisha lounge, which is adjacent to the facility and already running for some months now. The whole feel, good vibe and ambience runs through both facilities.



"We decided to provide exactly what our prospective patrons were craving for, that’s a lounge with the right mix of excitement and relaxation, the right vibe and also the right crowd to make every night memorable," said, Manager of Blow Lounge Mr. Jonas Anim, a bar connoisseur with over 15 years of top-level management.



Top-rated DJs in Accra will also be on rotation at Blow Lounge thus enhancing the variety and level of excitement every evening.



The Grand Opening of Blow Lounge is happening on Friday 13th of November 2020. Everyone is invited to come bear witness to the start of a beautiful journey.



There is a tall list of expected celebrities and dignitaries to grace the occasion. Special giveaways will be on hand for patrons on the night. Free cocktails for the first 10 people and many more. Raving continues to the following morning.



Locate Blow Lounge Bar and Food Court on the La Bawaleshie road, East Legon. Directly opposite Afwest Security Limited.



Opening time is every evening from 4 pm. Novelties of the place include special Catfish every evening, chilled ever-flowing Bubra, continental and bespoke cuisine. There will be an engaging Live Band Music session every Friday from 8 to 11 pm and special Shisha afternoons every Sunday from 12 pm.





