Bless, Adaari to officiate MTN FA Cup semi-final games

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Referee Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Abdul Latif Adaari and Selorm Yao Bless to officiate the MTN FA Cup Semi-final matches respectively.



The two games are scheduled for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.



According to the committee, referee Abdul Latif Adaari will be in the centre of the Ashgold versus Berekum Chelsea game.



He will be assisted by Augustine Soglo Dakura and Ato Yawson on the lines.



Obed Danquah will serve as the fourth referee with Thomas Nunoo acting as the Match Commissioner.



The second game of the day between Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC will have referee Serlom Yao Bless in the helm of affairs.



On the lines will be referees Paul Atimaka and Stephen Balanguena.



Referee Rustrum Gameli Senorgbe will support the proceeding as the fourth referee with Felix Adjetey Sowah as the Match Commissioner.