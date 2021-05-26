BlackLivesMatter: George Floyd sister say Biden break promise on bill

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

George Floyd sister boycott one meeting wit US President Joe Biden, and claim say im "break im promise" to enact police reform legislation by di anniversary of her brother death.



Although Bridgett Floyd bin attend one rally for Minneapolis, Minnesota, oda family members bin lobby oga Biden for White House to help pass di bill.



George Floyd Justice in Policing Act don hit road block for Capitol Hill.



On Tuesday cities for US and abroad mark one year since Floyd death.



Na last month dem convict former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for di murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, afta im kneel down for im neck area for more than nine minutes as dem bin detain am on suspicion of passing one counterfeit $20 bill.



Im dey face up to 40 years in prison when dem sentence am on 25 June.



Oga Biden bin set Tuesday as deadline to sign di police reform legislation.



Afta dia meeting wit di president and Vice-President Kamala Harris for White House, Floyd brother, Philonise, tell reporters: "If you fit make federal laws to protect di bird wey be bald eagle, then you fit make federal laws to protect pipo of colour."



Floyd oda brother, Terrence, say "na very productive conversation" for di Oval Office.



But Bridgett Floyd - who instead hold one moment of silence for di "Celebration of Life" event for downtown Minneapolis park - explain why she no go Washington.



"I bin wan go DC for Biden to sign di bill," na so she tok. "Biden neva sign that bill. Biden don break im promise."



She add a message for di president: "Get your pipo in order."



Afta im meeting wit Floyd family, di president release statement wia im promise to support di legislation.



"Di battle for di soul of America na push and pull between di American ideal wey say we all dey created equal and di reality of racism wey dey tear us apart," di president tok. "At our best, di American ideal win. It must again."



While oga Biden, a Democrat, don lead di way publicly to lobby for passage of infrastructure and coronavirus stimulus bills, him don leave much of di negotiations ova police reform to lawmakers for Capitol Hill.



How US mark di anniversary?



For New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio bin join civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton to kneel in silence for nine minutes and 29 seconds - di time wey Chauvin bin kneel ontop Floyd.



Across di kontri, demonstrators gather for one Black Lives Matter protest near City Hall for Los Angeles.



And for Minneapolis, many pipo gather for di intersection where Floyd bin take im last breaths, dat place dem don turn am to memorial site.



Events for "George Floyd Square" bin dey briefly interrupted by gunfire. One pesin bin wunjure as tori be say say dem bin fire 20 rounds.



Minneapolis dey struggle wit rising gun violence since last year as nearly 200 officers for di city police department don resignor gone on leave. One six-year-old girl dem among those wey dem fatally shoot in recent weeks.



