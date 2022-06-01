Black Stars wrap final training session with shooting drills and jama session

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana wrapped up their final training session at the Cape Coast Stadium ahead of their clash against Madagascar in the 2023 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers.



Coach Otto Addo and George Boateng led charges at the final training session while Richard Kingston prepped the goalkeepers ahead of the match.



The team had an eleven aside match to intensify what has been a 3-days training affair at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The players were later led to practice some shot drills to perfect their goalscoring abilities before they go into the match against Madagascar.



Present at the final training session was captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Daniel Amartey, and Jojo Wollacott.



Players like Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Benjamin Tetteh, Anotine Semenyo as well as Afena-Gyan were also present at the final training session.



The Black Stars signed off their training session with a rather short jama session to boost their morale heading into the game against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



Watch the Black Stars final training session below



