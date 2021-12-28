Black Stars won't replace Mohammed Kudus if he is ruled out of AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

No player will be called up to replace Mohammed Kudus if the Ajax midfielder is ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Ghanasoccernet has reported.



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is hopeful that Ajax will agree to allow Kudus, who is recovering from a rib injury, to join the Black Stars.



However, should Ajax insist on keeping Kudus, Rajevac has no intention of replacing him.



Rajevac named a 30-man provisional squad and is expected to drop two players and submit a 28-man final squad on December 31, 2021.



But it may be likely that Rajevac wouldn't have to drop any player because there is a possibility that Kudus will not be available while Roma teen Felix Afena-Gyan has rejected call-up.



The team is currently camping in Doha, Qatar ahead of the tournament which kicks off on January 9.