Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu apologises to Ghanaians after AFCON disaster

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians after the team failed woefully in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's campaign shockingly exited the tournament after failing to win the must-win game against Comoros.



The Black Stars were beaten 3-2 by the debutants – a result which saw them finish bottom of Group C with one point.



In a post sighted by Footballghana.com, the Al Fahya star said, “Apologies to all Ghanaians for our exit from the AFCON 2021. It’s sad that we fall, we learn and we arise”



“We large, we never give up, we are Ghanaians”



Samuel Owusu made a cameo appearance at the AFCON against Comoros.