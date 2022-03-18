Black Stars will need a miracle to beat Nigeria in World Cup playoff – Dan Owusu

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward, Dan Owusu claims that the Black Stars will need a miracle to edge past rivals Nigeria for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will take on Nigeria in the final playoffs next week at the Baba Yara Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.



The winner of both legs will secure one of the five African World Cup slots.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko forward casted doubt about Ghana's qualification chances, claiming that the team will need a miracle to beat the Super Eagles to qualify.



“Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup is very slim, in fact, the game against Nigeria is very dicey but here is the case we don’t know the men to even do the job for us. Why have they kept the squad for all this while? He quizzed.



“Before a team can be a champion, it will depend on the goalkeeper because we all saw what Edward Mendy did for Senegal at the AFCON, Senegal couldn’t have won the title had it not been him.”



“But our case is different, so I think it will be difficult for Ghana to qualify unless miracle but miracle is not considered in football, it’s about quality,” he said.



“To get a strong starting lineup for the Black Stars now is very difficult. Every coach has players he calls which brings inconsistency to the team. We have many Ghanaian players locally and others in Europe who are very good footballers yet when coaches are making call ups, they choose more foreign players than the local players.”



