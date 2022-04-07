Black Stars will make Ghana proud at the World Cup - Eric Bekoe

Sports News of Thursday, 7 April 2022
Ghana Premier League legend, Eric Bekoe is optimistic about the Black Stars leaving a mark at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.
The former Asante Kotoko man believes the group is fair and is confident about the Black Stars sailing through.
“Our group is an open group so, with a push Ghana will make it through the group," he told Accra-based Hot FM.
He added that he trust the players and the technical team to leave to impress at the tournament.
"I trust all the technical team and the current players and I know they will all make Ghana proud,” he added.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be played in Qatar will commence on November 21.
The Black Stars will start their World Cup in a group stage opener against Portugal on November 24 and then South Korea on November 28 before wrapping up against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.