Black Stars will have a formidable squad for AFCON - George Amoako

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Black Stars management committee chairman, George Amoako, has assured that Ghana will have a formidable team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside North African giants Morocco, Comoros, and Gabon.



George Amoako in an exclusive interview on Happy Sports said the Black Stars started building a team for the tournament in 2020 in the friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Antalya, Turkey.



“This current Black Stars squad, management, the technical team started building the team from Antalya, Turkey. We have gone through a lot of processes with players till the recent friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire”, he disclosed to Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“It is part of the process to get a team for the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers. We are beginning to have a core team for these assignments. Once we have a core team we can prepare with what we have. Fortunately, we have the World Cup qualifiers which will help us get the team before the AFCON”.



He added: “We must all prepare well irrespective of the team we are going to face. If we don’t prepare well Comoros can even beat us.



As the management committee chairman I am thinking of the kind of preparation Ghana will have before the tournament.”



Ghana will be based in Yaounde for their first two games against Morocco and Gabon before traveling to Garoau to play Comoros in the final game.