Black Stars will correct the wrongs against Gabon - GFA president

Ghana Football Association (GFA) chief, Kurt Okraku, has said he is certain that the Black Stars will beat Gabon in the second Group C fixture on Friday, January 14, 2022.



The Black Stars started their journey to end their 40-year trophy drought with a loss to Morocco in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroon.



Following the disappointing draw, Ghanaians shared their frustrations on social media with many doubting that the team will win the desired trophy for a long-awaited fifth time.



Speaking during the team's recovery session on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Kurt said he is 'extremely optimistic' that Ghana will win against Gabon.



“The team has recovered very well and training has been impressive. The players in training today have sent a clear message and signal about their readiness. The boys would come back to winning ways and I'm extremely positive about our upcoming game against the Gabonese on Friday,” he told GFA's communications team.



He added that the players are in a high mood and only demand the support of Ghanaians in the next game.



“The boys have recovered and promise to be competitive and respectful; I want to ask Ghanaians to throw their support behind this squad. This is a team that is made up of predominantly young players with 17 debutants. That tells you clearly that the future of the Black Stars is very bright and it starts now. We need to be competitive and win against both Gabon and Comoros in the next two games,” he added.



Ghana occupy the last position in the group while Gabon lead with 3 points, followed by Morocco with three points. Comoros are third with zero points.