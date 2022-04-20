Black Stars will be formidable with Salisu and Odoi - Laryea Kingston

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for FIFA World Cup



2022 FIFA World Cup to kick start on November 21



Ghana drawn in Group H of FIFA World Cup



Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston has opined that Ghana will look strong and competitive for the World Cup if the Ghana Football Association are able to lure Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu and Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson Odoi to play for Ghana.



The two English Premier League stars are among a list of Ghanaian players born abroad that the FA hope to convince to play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to Laryea Kingston, Ghana will be formidable with Salisu and Odoi included in the squad.



“For me, those players are doing very well, so to me, if we can convince them to play for Ghana for us to get a formidable squad for the World Cup, I will be happy,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com



The former Hearts of Oak man urged the FA that convincing Ghanaian players born abroad are possible, citing Kevin Prince Boateng as an example.



“If we can convince Kevin-Prince Boateng to play for Ghana, then we must try all means to convince Mohammed Salisu, Hudson Odoi, and other players to join us for the World Cup because they are doing extremely well with their clubs”



He also emphasised that Salisu and Odoi are playing for better clubs, therefore, they will be good additions and have a great impact on the team at the World Cup.



“Salisu and Odoi are playing for better clubs in Europe, these players are doing well for Southampton and Chelsea so if we are able to convince them to play for Ghana, I think it will play a major role to help us at the World Cup.”



Following Ghana's qualification for the World Cup, the GFA have reportedly begun talks with Ghanaian players born in Europe to switch allegiance to Ghana.



Some of the names big names include, Inaki Williams, Nico Williams, Callum Hudson Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Tareq Lamptey, and so on.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



The tournament kicks off on November 21, 2022, and ends on December 18, 2022