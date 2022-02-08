Black Stars were paid $20,000 as appearance fee at 2021 AFCON - Henry Asante-Twum

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante-Twum has confirmed that the Black Stars were paid $20,000 as appearance fee at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



Black Stars exited group-stage after losing 3-2 to debutants Comoros in the final group game.



Ghana finished bottom of Group C with only one point after three matches played.



"The players were paid $20,000 as appearance fee, they didn’t earn any bonus because they did not win a single game," Asante-Twum told Starr FM in an interview.



The AFCON exit led to the sacking of Milovan Rajevac, who returned for a second spell in charge in September.



The 68-year-old led the Black Stars to the AFCON final in 2010 and the World Cup quarter-finals the same year and guided the West Africans through to Africa’s play-offs for this year’s World Cup.



Ghana will face Nigeria in the final play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.



The Black Stars are two games away from returning to the tournament for the first time since 2014 and for the fourth time overall.



