Black Stars update: 27 players open camp Tuesday

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Twenty Seven players will open camp Tuesday morning to begin preparation for this month's Matchday three FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe.



This follows the decision of the Technical team to excuse five players from the squad ahead of the qualifier. They include Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Tariqe Fosu Henry, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Gyasi from the provisional list of 32 players. The team is expected to travel to Cape Coast Tuesday afternoon – where they will train in the evening.



Meanwhile, England based right-back Andrew Kyereh Yiadom who plays for Reading FC is currently being assessed after picking up a knock on Saturday during a Championship game against Cardiff City and got replaced by Jahmari Clarke in the 80th minute.



Coach Milovan Rajevac and his men are seeking to get back to winning ways following the one nil loss to South Africa in the second Group G game. The Black Stars who began the World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Ethiopia on match day one, sit second in Group G with three points after two round of matches.



Ghana is scheduled to play the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a doubleheader with the 1st leg set for the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



Ghana’s 27-man squad



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wallocott (Swindon Town)



Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).



Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).



Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)