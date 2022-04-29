Black Stars travelled to Abuja very focused to get the job done against Nigeria – Wollacott reveals

Sports News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott has revealed that the Black Stars were focused when the team travelled to Abuja to take on Nigeria in March.



The Swindon Town goalkeeper was part of the Ghana squad that engaged Nigeria in the playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month.



He was outstanding in post in the first leg that ended in a goalless stalemate in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Speaking to Happy FM in an interview on Wednesday, Joseph Wollacott opened up on what helped the Black Stars when the team travelled for the return fixture.



“The spirit was high and everybody was ready and focused. You when you come to Ghana the expectation is high.



“So when we went there we knew we had to focus and get the job done and that’s what we did,” Joseph Wollacott shared.



The goalkeeper is currently doing well at his club and is expected to be named in the squad that will begin the AFCON qualifiers for Ghana next month.