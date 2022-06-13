Black Stars train at Panasonic stadium ahead of Chile clash on Tuesday

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars trained at the Panasonic Stadium, Suita, Japan, as part of the build-up to the Kirin Cup Soccer Tournament playoffs on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.



Ghana will play two-time South American champions, Chile in the third-place playoffs after both countries tasted defeats against Japan and Tunisia respectively.



Coach Otto Addo’s side lost 4-1 to the Samurai Blue of Jana while Chile was hammered 2-0 by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.



The Black Stars come up against a side who have won just one out of five matches.



Watch video of Black Stars training session below



