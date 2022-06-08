Black Stars train ahead of Japan match on Friday

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana continued their preparation for their match against Japan in the 2022 Kirin [Four Nation Tournament] on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.



It was the Black Stars' first training session since arriving in the country and coach Otto Addo took charge of the training session.



Coach Otto Addo’s team head into the tournament fresh after their two matches in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.



Ghana picked 4 points from the two matches following a 3-0 win over Madagascar in Cape Coast on Wednesday and a 1-1 draw against Central African Republic on Sunday.



The Kirin tournament will give the technical team the platform to test their strength against Asian giants Japan, former African Champions Tunisia and South American hot shot Chile.



The 2022 Kirin Cup will take place from Friday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 14, 2022, in Japan.



