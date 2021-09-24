Black Stars to open camp next month ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars of Ghana are set to open camp next month ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe next month.



Ghana will take on Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



The Black Stars will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways after suffering a 1-0 defeat to South Africa.



Ghana are second in the Group G table with three points, having won 1-0 against Ethiopia in the opening game of the qualifiers.



With a new head coach expected to be announced today, the squad for the doubleheader is expected to be announced at the press conference.



Atcho Pierre Ghislain from Gabon has been appointed by FIFA as Centre referee for Ghana’s Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifier against Zimbabwe.



He will be assisted by compatriots Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Assistant I), Moussounda Montel (Assistant II) and Otogo Castane Eric Arnaud (Fourth Official).



Doumbouya Aboubacar from Guinea will be the Referee Assessor while Mohammed Sanusi of Nigeria acts as the Match Commissioner.



Dr Cristiana Baah will be COVID-19 Officer.



