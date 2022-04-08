Black Stars to know group opponents for 2023 AFCON qualifiers on Tuesday

Sports News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Confederations of African Football (CAF) is set to hold the draw for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



In a communique released on Friday, April 8, 2022, CAF stated that the time for the draw is set at 17:00 GMT.



Ghana is among the 12 Pot 1 teams for the draw alongside, Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast(host), Tunisia, Egypt, and DR Congo.



“TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Group Stages. The road to Cote d’Ivoire TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will gain momentum in June 2022 when the Group Stages commence."



"The draw for the group stages will be conducted on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 at 17h30 GMT,” CAF stated.



CAF continued that the channel to watch the draw live will be announced in the coming days.



“CAF will announce all the platforms where people can watch and follow the draw in due course,” the CAF statement added.



Ghana failed to break the 40-year jinx during the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon, exiting at the group stage round.



The four-times champions will get the opportunity to end their long-standing trophy drought in Ivory Coast in 2023.