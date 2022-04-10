Black Stars to know AFCON 2023 opponents on April 19

Sports News of Sunday, 10 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Four-time African champions, Black Stars of Ghana will know their opponents in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on April 19.



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) made the announcement on Friday.



CAF will announce all the platforms where Ghanaian football fans can watch and follow the draw in due course.



Modifications to the June 2022 timeframe were also authorized by the Organising Committee.



The qualifying series will begin in June 2022, with the final round of matches scheduled for March 2023.



Ghana's Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon. Ghana exited with just one point from the group, this poor performance did not go down well with Ghanaians. Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac and his technical team were sacked after the tournament.



The AFCON 2023 will be held in Cote d'Ivoire.