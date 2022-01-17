Black Stars to hold first training session at Roumde Adjia Stadium

Sports News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Black Stars will hold their official training session at the Roumde Adjia stadium annex in Garoua on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 18:3000Hrs.



The training will be preceded by the official Press Conference at 13:00Hrs at the same venue.



The Black Stars arrived in Garoua on Sunday afternoon for their final Group C game against Comoros on Tuesday. Ghana have yet to win a match at the on-going competition following a 1-0 loss to Morocco in the opening match and a 1-1 draw against Gabon in their second Group C game. A win on Tuesday would be all but enough to take Ghana through to the knockout stage as one of the third best finishers in the competition.



The match is scheduled for the Roumdé Adjia stadium in Garoua at 20:00 Hrs. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



The first fifteen minutes of the training will be open to the press.