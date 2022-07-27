Black Stars to face Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars will face Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly four days before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The match is scheduled to come off at Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



The 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Monday, November 21 and end on Sunday, December 18, 2022.



Ghana is in World Cup Group H with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28.



They will wrap up their group stage games against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.



Ghana are set to make their fourth appearance at the World Cup after eliminating Nigeria in the playoff.



The Black Stars secured a favourable one-all draw on aggregate to qualify based on the away goal rule.





EE/KPE