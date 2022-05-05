Black Stars to boost technical team with top notch video analyst and physios ahead of 2023 AFCON qualifiers and World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The senior national team, the Black Stars will improve the backroom staff ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will kick off their qualifying campaign with a home game against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday, June 1.



However, the backroom staff is expected to be improved with new video analysts and physios ahead of the qualifiers and the Mundial later this year.



Meanwhile, Otto Addo will lead the team to the qualifiers and the World Cup have steered the team book qualification.



Borussia Dortmund has granted Addo to be with the Black Stars until 2023.



Addo, together with his backroom staff, led Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, beating Nigeria on away goals to secure a spot.



After securing a ticket to the Qatar World Cup, President Akufo-Addo urged the Ghana Football Association to find the best solution to keep the backroom staff ahead of the football Mundial.



Speaking in an interview with Hamburger Abdenblatt Podcast, Otto Addo confirmed Dortmund has agreed to allow him to manage the Black Stars of Ghana.



“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September, and also the World Cup,” he stated.