Black Stars technical team must consider Ibrahim Danlad for 2022 World Cup - Fatau Dauda

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda believes the Black Stars technical team must consider goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has been in an impressive former in the ongoing 2023 CHAN qualifiers with the Black Galaxies.



Following his impressive performance against the Super Eagles B on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium, Dauda says Danlad must be considered for the mundial in Qatar.



“I know that the goalkeeping department of the Black Stars led by Richard Kingson is working and looking at Danlad Ibrahim," he told Accra-based Radio Gold.



“If they have to consider any goalkeeper apart from those playing outside the country then it should be Danlad Ibrahim.



“Of course, it’s obvious because he is our Black Galaxies number one and after the Black Stars, the next is the Black Galaxies.



“It will depend on what the coaches want from the goalkeeper and that is why I’m advising him on how to play.



“He can be in the team if the coaches want him and I’m very sure that if they can qualify most of the players will be at the World Cup," he added.



Ibrahim Danlad played a key role as Asante Kotoko won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.