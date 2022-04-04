Black Stars technical team must be maintained for World Cup - Ghana legend Dan Owusu

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghana forward Dan Owusu wants Black Stars technical team maintained for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana sealed qualification to the World Cup in Qatar after edging Nigeria via the away goal rule in the playoff. The Black Stars drew goalless at home and had a crucial away goal in the 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola stadium.



In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko striker called on the Ghana Football Association to ensure the current technical team are maintained for the mundial judging from their superb performance in the play-off.



“The team have done really well because no one gave them the chance because of their poor performance at the AFCON. Now, I think it will be prudent for the FA to keep the technical team for the World Cup. The current squad too must be maintained for many years”



“Otto Addo is a fantastic coach, in the first leg, he delayed in his substitution as Milovan did but I was happy he didn’t repeat it in Abuja. Now he has qualified the team to the World Cup and looking at his style of coaching I think he should be given the job permanently”



“If we are able to maintain him for about two years, I believe he can change the narrative with the Black Stars” he said.



Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in the Group H of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



The Black Stars will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24, 2022.