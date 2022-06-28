Black Stars technical team are toying with the goalkeeping department - Joseph Carr

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joseph Carr laments over Black Stars goalkeepers



No local goalie in Black Stars squad for Kirin tourney



Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup



Black Stars and Asante Kotoko legend, Joseph Carr, has disclosed that the Black Stars technical team are toying with the goalkeeping department by overlooking local goalkeepers.



The 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of Nations winners with Ghana stated that Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak, Iddrisu Abdulai of Bechem United and Danlad Ibrahim of Asante Kotoko are quality goalkeepers who deserve to be number 1 in the national team.



According to him, the coaches over-reliance on foreign-based goalkeepers have created an environment which has not given local goalkeepers a favourable environment to compete.



“One area that the technical team should consider seriously is the goalkeeping department, where four foreign-based goalkeepers, some of who have failed to prove their worth, are always considered ahead of our local goalkeepers,” lamented Carr in an exclusive interview with the Graphic Sports last week.



“It looks as if the Black Stars technical team are toying with the goalkeeping department by keeping faith with only foreign-based players. The goalkeeping department is key to building a formidable team, hence the need for the technical team to seriously consider some of our local goalkeepers who have proved to be reliable and dependable in the Ghana Premier League.”



“These goalkeepers are not only young and dependable but also have proved to be consistent, reliable, brave and confident in their roles during local league matches. So I wonder why they are always left behind while others who easily give in under little or no pressure are always invited into the national team."



No local goalkeeper was named in Ghana’s recent squad for the AFCON 2023 qualifiers and the Kirin Tournament.



