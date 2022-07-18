Black Stars technical advisor monitoring players in England ahead of World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars technical advisor, Chris Hughton is monitoring Ghanaian players in England and elsewhere ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The biggest soccer Mundial will be held in Qatar between November and December where 32 countries will battle it out for the covetous trophy.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in 2018 and has been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



Ahead of the World Cup, Hughton has started monitoring players in England and elsewhere.



“Some of the players I would have been less familiar with but my experience helped and dressing rooms are more or less the same wherever you go.” He told the Sun.



The Irish-Ghanaian was appointed the technical advisor of the Black Stars in March after Milovan Rajevac’s sacking.



He assisted Otto Addo and his assistants to secure qualifications for the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria.



The Ghana FA reposed confidence in the technical team by maintaining them for the upcoming World Cup.