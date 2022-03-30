Black Stars team has a future - Yusif Chibsah

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Former Ghana international, Yusif Chibsah, has said the current Black Stars has a bright future following last Friday’s impressive performance against sworn rivals Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



Ghana and Nigeria clash in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff match at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja.



The game will decide which team qualify’s for the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



According to Chibsah, the performance exhibited by the Black Stars against Nigeria in the first leg indicates the teams bright future. He noted that irrespective of the result in the second leg, the team will come good with time.



“If this team is kept together for a longer time, there would be a very bright future for the Black Stars”, the former Asante Kotoko captain told Happy FM.



“Irrespective of what happens in the World Cup playoffs, there is a future for this team.



Ahead of the Nigeria game, Chibsah has urged the players to be confident and go for the win.



“The players should continue to have self-belief and confidence in the system they are playing. Any opportunity that arrives they should be able to take it.



Chibsah added: “Now that we are going to Nigeria, we know the Super Eagles don’t have a good record at home and will be under pressure. We should be able to capitalize that pressure”.