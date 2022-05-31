Black Stars team doctor sacked - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Dr Baba Adam, head of the medical team of the senior national team has reportedly been fired.



The expert in Sports Medicine, Physiology, Hygiene and Diet was relieved off his duties two days to the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



It is unclear what led to his sacking of Dr Baba Adam but it looks like the GFA will be offering the job to a new person.



Ghana will begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar on Wednesday before travelling to the Central African Republic for the second game of Group E.



The team will also travel to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament, where Ghana will play Japan and Chile.



Dr Baba Adam has been working as the head of the FA's medical team since 2020 after he was appointed alongside Dr. Kofi Ablorh and Dr. Percy Annan.



He was pivotal in the fight against COVID-19 in the Ghana Premier League.



