Black Stars target Jamie Leweling get Germany U21 call-up

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Forward Jamie Leweling will represent Germany in this month's international window amid interest from Ghana.



The German-born of Ghanaian descent has been included in the Germany U21 team for games in November.



The 20-year-old is expected to feature in European qualifiers against Poland and San Miro.



On November 12, the duel against Poland will take place in Großaspach, four days later the Germans will receive San Marino in Ingolstadt.



Leweling has been a regular for the U21 team of European giants since turning down debut Black Stars call-up.



The Ghana Football Association however hasn't given up on the youngster and are in talks with people around him.



Also in the squad is Roberto Massimo who was born in Ghana to Italian and German parents.