Black Stars target Inaki Williams and brother Nico spotted in Ghana

Soccer News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Athletic Bilbao attacking duo Inaki Williams and Nico Williams have both arrived in Ghana for vacation.



The brothers, who have been targeted by the Ghana Football Association for selection to the Black Stars, arrived on Monday night and are spending time with family and friends.



This is their first visit to Ghana, having spent their entire lives in Spain, where they were born to Ghanaian immigrant parents.



Inaki, the eldest of the two, posted a photo of himself in Ghana on his Instagram story.



