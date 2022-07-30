Black Stars striker Ransford Yeboah nets brace as Hamburg progress in DFB Pokal

Sports News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Ghana forward Ransford Konigsdorffer scored a double as Hamburg eliminated SpVgg Bayreuth in the German DFB Pokal.



The 20-year-old forward climbed off the bench in the second half to inspire Hamburg to a string co0meback to beat Bayreuth.



Konigsdorffer replaced Filip Bilbija in the 46th minute with Hamburg a goal down. The German-born Ghanaian levelled the scored with seven minutes remaining to send the game into extra time.



The Bundesliga II side shot in the lead seven minutes into extra time through Sebastian Schonlau before the youngster wrapped up victory with a 111th minute.



Konigsdorffer joined Hamburg in the summer transfer window from Dynamo Dresden and has been in blistering form, scoring his first two competitive goals for the club.



Compatriot Aaron Opoku also came off the bench in the second half.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer switched nationalities in June to represent Ghana, the country of his father.



