Black Stars starts camping with 27 players, seven more to arrive for AFCON games

Sports News of Sunday, 29 May 2022
Source: dailymailgh.com
Ghana started their camping with 27 players reporting on the first day for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic in June.
Ghana has started camping for their opening two matches in the qualifiers with the first game coming on June 1st against Madagascar before the second game away in the Central Africa Republic a few days later.
(27) Players reported in camp ahead of 2023 Afcon qualifiers against MADAGASCAR, CENTRAL AFRICA REPUBLIC and Karin Cup Tournament in Japan.
Check Full List Below:
KEEPERS
1.Lawrence Ati-Zigi
2.MANAF NURUDEEN
3.JOJO WOLLACOT
DEFENDERS
4Baba Rahman
5GIDEON MENSAH
6Alidu SEIDU
7Abdul mumin Suleman
8joseph Aidoo
MIDFIELDERS
9.Dede Ayew
10.Mubarak Wakasu
11.Osman Bukaru
12.Elisha owusu
13.Edmund addo
14.Augustine okrah
15.Dede AYEW
16.Abdul Fatawu ISSAHAKU
17.Kamal deen SULEMAN
18.Joseph paintsil
19.IDDRISU baba
20.Mohammed kudus
21Kamaldeen Suleman
STRIKERS
22.jordan ayew
23.Felix Afene–Gyan
24.Antoine SEMENYO
25.Daniel afriyie barnieh
26.Kwasi Okyere wrieth
27.Benjamin Tetteh
PLAYERS WHO HAVE NOT REPORT TO CAMP YET
28.RICHARD OFORI
29.DANIEL AMARTEY
30.JONATHAN MENSAH
31.CHRISTOPHER ANTWI ADJEI
32.YAW YEBOAH
33.BRAYDON MANU
34.DENNIS ODOI